Murphy Oil (MUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $655.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.06. 2,047,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -230.65 and a beta of 2.24. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -769.23%.

MUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.73.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

