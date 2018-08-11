Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases New Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $670,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, July 22nd. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 20th. FIG Partners lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Cowen raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.07.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Carroll sold 1,500 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $63,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,082.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BHLB stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $121.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.23 million. equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

