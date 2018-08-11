Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $407,000 Holdings in AZZ Inc (AZZ)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its stake in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in AZZ were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Engine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

In other AZZ news, Director Daniel R. Feehan sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $109,163.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Varley Emery sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $45,618.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,618.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AZZ from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $53.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.96. AZZ Inc has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $56.05.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.87 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 5.50%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.37%.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.