Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) PT Set at €190.00 by Nord/LB

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective by research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MEURV. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Baader Bank set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays set a €211.00 ($245.35) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €205.91 ($239.43).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($232.56).

