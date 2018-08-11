Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) Given a €218.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €218.00 ($253.49) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MEURV. Barclays set a €209.00 ($243.02) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €192.00 ($223.26) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €205.91 ($239.43).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($232.56).

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.