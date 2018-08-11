Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 1,582 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC now owns 298,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 72,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 120,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $86.14.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

