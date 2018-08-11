Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 610 Shares of CNOOC Ltd (CEO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CEO. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in CNOOC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in CNOOC by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in CNOOC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Vicus Capital bought a new position in CNOOC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in CNOOC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.82.

CNOOC stock opened at $161.86 on Friday. CNOOC Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $109.23 and a fifty-two week high of $185.72. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.26.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the exploration, production and trading of oil and gas. Its businesses include conventional oil and gas businesses, shale oil and gas businesses, oil sands businesses and other unconventional oil and gas businesses. The Company mainly operates businesses through three segments.

