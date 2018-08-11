Morgan Stanley Boosts Inmarsat (ISAT) Price Target to GBX 560

Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 490 ($6.34) to GBX 560 ($7.25) in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ISAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.39) target price on shares of Inmarsat in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.83) target price on shares of Inmarsat in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Inmarsat from GBX 575 ($7.44) to GBX 580 ($7.51) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Inmarsat from GBX 440 ($5.70) to GBX 460 ($5.95) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.90) target price on shares of Inmarsat in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 570.88 ($7.39).

Inmarsat stock opened at GBX 554.20 ($7.17) on Wednesday. Inmarsat has a 12-month low of GBX 381.20 ($4.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 865 ($11.20).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

