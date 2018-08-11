Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Stake Lessened by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,707 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of Monster Beverage worth $32,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.5% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 685,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,273,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $531,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $2,952,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $20,335,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 25.1% during the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 149,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 29,916 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

Shares of Monster Beverage opened at $60.70 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $47.61 and a 1 year high of $70.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.