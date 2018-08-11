MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (MDLZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. DZ Bank raised MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

MDLZ opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $46.54.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. equities research analysts expect that MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 483.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 1,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

