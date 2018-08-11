Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MCRI. Jefferies Financial Group raised Monarch Casino & Resort from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort traded down $1.06, hitting $45.89, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 69,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $49.63. The company has a market cap of $846.48 million, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $59.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 million. analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at $1,649,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 13.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,687,000 after acquiring an additional 65,318 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at $443,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 5, 2018, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

