Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) PT Set at $24.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) has been given a $24.00 price objective by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.60% from the company’s current price.

MNTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals opened at $25.98 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.92. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $32.20.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a negative net margin of 88.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Young Kwon sold 35,164 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $1,031,360.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,561.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 1,969 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $45,936.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,870 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 174,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 71,304 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 68,730 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

