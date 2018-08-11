Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Position Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $1,208,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 146.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.1% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $206,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $272.00 target price on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

Mohawk Industries opened at $182.32 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.00 and a 12 month high of $286.85.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at $9,600,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $183.02 per share, with a total value of $9,151,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,023.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 125,912 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,920 in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

