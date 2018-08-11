Mobileiron (MOBL) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mobileiron earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the software maker an impact score of 47.3072614951717 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

MOBL opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $503.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.29. Mobileiron has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 131.24% and a negative net margin of 29.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. research analysts expect that Mobileiron will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MOBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mobileiron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

MobileIron, Inc provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience in the United States and internationally. The company offers MobileIron platform, a government-grade security platform, which combines cloud security, unified endpoint management, secure connectivity, and threat intelligence into an integrated solution designed to protect business data in order to deliver enterprise services to users.

