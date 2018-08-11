Mitel Networks Corp (MITL) EVP Sells $26,952.48 in Stock

Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) EVP Todd Abbott sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $26,952.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,147.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Mitel Networks traded down $0.03, reaching $10.96, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 2.32. Mitel Networks Corp has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $11.31.

Get Mitel Networks alerts:

Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $324.70 million during the quarter. Mitel Networks had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MITL. BidaskClub raised shares of Mitel Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mitel Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mitel Networks from $9.50 to $11.15 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Mitel Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Mitel Networks by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Mitel Networks in the second quarter worth $259,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mitel Networks in the second quarter worth $274,000. 22NW LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mitel Networks in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitel Networks in the first quarter worth $235,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitel Networks Company Profile

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mitel Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitel Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.