Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB) Receives GBX 255.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 255.63 ($3.31).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.24) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 220 ($2.85) to GBX 225 ($2.91) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Phil Urban purchased 16,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £39,752.18 ($51,459.13).

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers opened at GBX 252.60 ($3.27) on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 219.90 ($2.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 284.80 ($3.69).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc managed pubs and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates through Retail Operating Business and Property Business segments. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Oak Tree Pubs, Crown Carveries, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

