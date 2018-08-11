Mimecast (MIME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.98. The company had a trading volume of 833,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,069. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -205.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on MIME shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, insider Neil Murray sold 213,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $8,848,124.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,734,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,349,791.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Hagi Schwartz sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $86,431.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,082 shares in the company, valued at $82,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 525,113 shares of company stock worth $22,047,715 over the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

