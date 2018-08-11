Millennium Management LLC Sells 250,046 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 85.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,046 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, insider Jason B. Shandell sold 14,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $241,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $53,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,649 shares of company stock valued at $542,766. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $17.32 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $837.66 million, a PE ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

