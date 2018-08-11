Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $320.00 Million

Analysts expect Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) to report $320.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Milacron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $324.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $314.08 million. Milacron reported sales of $314.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Milacron will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Milacron.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Milacron had a net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 85.21%. The business had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Milacron’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milacron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Milacron in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Milacron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Milacron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Milacron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In related news, CFO Bruce A. Chalmers sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,680.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,467.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce A. Chalmers sold 79,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $1,653,496.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,965.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,060. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Milacron by 26.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Milacron by 25.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Milacron by 31.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Milacron by 34.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Milacron by 18.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCRN opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. Milacron has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Milacron Company Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

