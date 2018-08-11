Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires Shares of 4,192 Huntsman Co. (HUN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 109,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 62,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Huntsman from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Huntsman from $42.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.46.

HUN opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $36.09.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 11.92%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Huntsman announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP J Kimo Esplin sold 34,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $1,094,232.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 398,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,691,331.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

