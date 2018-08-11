MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (MSL)

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) – Research analysts at FIG Partners reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for MidSouth Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, August 7th. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin now expects that the bank will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. FIG Partners also issued estimates for MidSouth Bancorp’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get MidSouth Bancorp alerts:

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. MidSouth Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MidSouth Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

MidSouth Bancorp opened at $13.65 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. MidSouth Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $232.45 million, a P/E ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 88,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MidSouth Bancorp Company Profile

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for MidSouth Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidSouth Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.