Microvision (MVIS) Trading Up 13.2%

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s share price was up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 922,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 708,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Microvision in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Microvision alerts:

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 million. Microvision had a negative net margin of 223.33% and a negative return on equity of 356.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. research analysts anticipate that Microvision, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EastBay Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,724,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Microvision by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 3,864,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Microvision during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microvision during the second quarter worth about $224,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Microvision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.