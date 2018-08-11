Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Stake Decreased by Valueinvest Asset Management S.A.

Valueinvest Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,840 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 135,500 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.5% of Valueinvest Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Valueinvest Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $65,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 9,618 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,845 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 347,302 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 17,825 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 174,077 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $35,896,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,209,546.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,017,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 442,880 shares of company stock valued at $48,304,569. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vetr lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.32 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $103.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.18.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $109.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $71.28 and a 52 week high of $111.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

