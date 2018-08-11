Microsemi (MSCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSCC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Microsemi from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsemi in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSCC remained flat at $$68.74 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. Microsemi has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCC. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Microsemi by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Microsemi by 139,400.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsemi during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Microsemi during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsemi during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About Microsemi

Microsemi Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers analog mixed-signal integrated circuits; field programmable gate arrays; system on chip solutions and application-specific integrated circuits; power management products; and timing and synchronization devices, and precise time solutions.

