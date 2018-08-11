Michael Kors (KORS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has $81.00 price objective on the lifestyle brand’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Michael Kors have risen and outpaced the industry in the past one month. The stock got a boost following the company’s positive earnings and sales surprise streak for the sixth quarter in row, when it posted solid first-quarter fiscal 2019 results driven by robust performance of the Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo brands. As a result, management provided an upbeat view for the fiscal. However, the subdued outlook for the second quarter with earnings projection coming in below analysts’ expectations alarmed investor. Moreover, wholesale and licensing revenues are also likely to decline during the second quarter and fiscal year. Nevertheless, Michael Kors has been constantly deploying resources to expand product offerings, opening new stores and upgrade e-commerce platform. The company’s project Runway 2020 strategic plan, which focuses on product innovation, brand engagement and customer experience, is progressing well.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KORS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Michael Kors from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Michael Kors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Michael Kors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Michael Kors from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Michael Kors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Michael Kors currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Michael Kors traded up $0.33, reaching $72.67, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 3,192,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,617. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of -0.01. Michael Kors has a twelve month low of $41.47 and a twelve month high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Michael Kors had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Michael Kors will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 6,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $387,647.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,430.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $10,230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,660,637.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 468,197 shares of company stock valued at $31,860,254. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Michael Kors by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,939 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $741,120,000 after buying an additional 465,815 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Michael Kors by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,538,841 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $302,286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,707 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Michael Kors by 4.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,035,745 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $126,379,000 after acquiring an additional 81,153 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Michael Kors by 109.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,763,621 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $117,457,000 after acquiring an additional 923,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Michael Kors by 0.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,354,518 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $84,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

