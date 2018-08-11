Michael Kors (KORS) PT Raised to $85.00

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Nomura from $80.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the lifestyle brand’s stock. Nomura’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KORS. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Michael Kors in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $74.00 price target on shares of Michael Kors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Michael Kors from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Michael Kors from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Michael Kors from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

Get Michael Kors alerts:

Michael Kors opened at $72.67 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Michael Kors has a fifty-two week low of $41.47 and a fifty-two week high of $73.25. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of -0.01.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.37. Michael Kors had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Michael Kors will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $794,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,819.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $10,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,546 shares in the company, valued at $36,660,637.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 468,197 shares of company stock valued at $31,860,254 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KORS. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Michael Kors during the second quarter worth $140,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Michael Kors by 66.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Michael Kors during the second quarter worth $204,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Michael Kors during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Michael Kors during the first quarter worth $255,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Michael Kors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Kors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.