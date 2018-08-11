Michael Kors (KORS) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the lifestyle brand’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Michael Kors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners set a $74.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Michael Kors from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Michael Kors from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Michael Kors from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Michael Kors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

Michael Kors stock opened at $72.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. Michael Kors has a 1 year low of $41.47 and a 1 year high of $73.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of -0.01.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.37. Michael Kors had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Michael Kors will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 6,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $387,647.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,430.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $10,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 468,197 shares of company stock valued at $31,860,254. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Michael Kors by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,939 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $741,120,000 after purchasing an additional 465,815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Michael Kors by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,538,841 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $302,286,000 after purchasing an additional 22,707 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Michael Kors by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,035,745 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $126,379,000 after purchasing an additional 81,153 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Michael Kors by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,763,621 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $117,457,000 after purchasing an additional 923,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Michael Kors by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,354,518 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $84,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

