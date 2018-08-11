Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,433 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,735 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.15% of Michael Kors worth $14,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Michael Kors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,662,124 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $661,908,000 after buying an additional 67,569 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,035,745 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $126,379,000 after purchasing an additional 81,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,354,518 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $84,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,172 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $83,820,000 after purchasing an additional 456,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Michael Kors by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,184,392 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $73,528,000 after purchasing an additional 497,056 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 6,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $387,647.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,430.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $10,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,660,637.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 468,197 shares of company stock valued at $31,860,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KORS shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.20 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Michael Kors from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Michael Kors from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Nomura set a $80.00 target price on Michael Kors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

Shares of Michael Kors opened at $72.67 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $41.47 and a twelve month high of $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of -0.01.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.37. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

