MGM Resorts International (MGM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Shares of MGM have underperformed the industry in the past year. Although the company beat/met the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters, it has recorded an average miss of 22.6%. Earnings estimates for the third quarter and 2018 have also declined 2.7% and 3%, respectively over the past two months, reflecting analysts’ doubt surrounding the future earnings potential of the company. In the second quarter of 2018, earnings declined 16% year over year, reflecting margin pressure. However, the top line gained year over year, backed by higher revenues at MGM China. The company’s focus on non-gaming activities is expected to further boost revenues in the future. Even so, increasing competition and high-debt burden remain significant headwinds for the company. Moreover, higher costs associated with Monte Carlo construction can weigh on the company’s margins, moving ahead.”

MGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.50.

MGM Resorts International traded down $0.25, reaching $28.86, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 7,740,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,526,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.38. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,624 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $179,349.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,414.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Christine Gay sold 1,585 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $49,039.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,709 shares of company stock valued at $329,364 in the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,246.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 204,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 189,259 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 853,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 80.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 7.9% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 615,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 57.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 26,406 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

