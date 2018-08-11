Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,990 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 2.0% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 489,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,160,000 after acquiring an additional 183,709 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 7,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total transaction of $123,259.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 466,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,969,191.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.56, for a total transaction of $3,809,261.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,369 shares of company stock worth $64,839,897 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical opened at $521.02 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.09 and a 1 year high of $539.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $909.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.43 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.95 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.69.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

