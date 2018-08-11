Meredith (MDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.93), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $788.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.26 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MDP opened at $49.70 on Friday. Meredith has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $72.25. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Get Meredith alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Meredith’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

MDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Meredith in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Citigroup upgraded Meredith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. TheStreet downgraded Meredith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

In other news, Director Donald C. Berg bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Local Media and National Media. The Local Media segment operates television stations, such as 7 CBS affiliates, 5 FOX affiliates, 2 MyNetworkTV affiliates, 1 NBC affiliate, 1 ABC affiliate, and 2 independent stations.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.