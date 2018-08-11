Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes novel antibiotics designed to provide new and better therapeutic solutions. Melinta’s lead product is Baxdela, an antibiotic approved by the US FDA for use in the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Melinta also has an extensive pipeline of preclinical and clinical stage products that were developed internally or assumed under the 2017 acquisition of Cempra, Inc. This pipeline includes many important classes of antibiotics, each targeted at a different segment of the anti-infective market. Melinta is headquartered in New Haven, CT. “

Get Melinta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MLNT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Melinta Therapeutics traded down $0.05, hitting $4.85, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 218,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.15. Melinta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.52% and a negative net margin of 348.51%. equities research analysts predict that Melinta Therapeutics will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Melinta Therapeutics news, CFO Paul Estrem acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vatera Healthcare Partners Llc acquired 23,257,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $116,285,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,276,000 shares of company stock worth $116,385,450 over the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Melinta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Melinta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 56.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 27,047 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Melinta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,407,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Melinta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Vabomere, a carbapenem used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens, as well as Solithromycin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of CABP.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Melinta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melinta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.