Medley Capital (MCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Medley Capital had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 83.68%.

Medley Capital stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.09. Medley Capital has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $6.55.

Get Medley Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medley Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. National Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Medley Capital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Medley Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Medley Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.