MedicCoin (MEDIC) Tops One Day Volume of $2,523.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 11th. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded down 51.4% against the U.S. dollar. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $2,523.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mintcoin (MINT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000230 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigiFinexToken (DFT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012456 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 201,743,295 coins and its circulating supply is 201,742,858 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

