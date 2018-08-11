McKesson Co. (MCK) Stake Raised by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 122.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,036,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,241 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $86,764,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at $35,787,000. Natixis raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 478.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 303,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,801,000 after acquiring an additional 251,267 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 91.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 501,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,688,000 after acquiring an additional 240,357 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $2.86 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Standpoint Research raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.18.

In related news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $123,256.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

McKesson opened at $123.14 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $122.63 and a 12 month high of $178.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.91 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.78%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

