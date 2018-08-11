Maxar Technologies’ (MAXR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) in a research report released on Friday.

“This afternoon, Jablonsky, presented at in Boston. While Maxar’s stock has retraced ~20% since reporting results last week on increased concerns about the near-term cash flow and leverage profile, we continue to believe there is compelling value, given Maxar’s strong competitive positioning in multiple segments of the space industry. Our positive stance is based on the thesis that as the company works through 2018 and attention turns forward with space systems bottoming (or at least, the drag on on financial performance being reduced) and the cash flow profile improving, Maxar’s multiple will begin to catch up with peers. The company currently trades at 7x EV/NTM EBITDA, vs. US peers at 12x. We maintain our BUY rating and $70.00 target price.”,” Canaccord Genuity’s analyst wrote.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Maxar Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised Maxar Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Maxar Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.11.

Maxar Technologies traded down $1.17, reaching $38.07, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 596,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,606. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $67.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $578.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.2836 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

