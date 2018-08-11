Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (MTNB) Short Interest Update

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,608,840 shares, a growth of 2.7% from the July 13th total of 1,567,234 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,833 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on Matinas BioPharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Matinas BioPharma opened at $0.37 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Matinas BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.60.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Matinas BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 195.09% and a negative net margin of 7,558.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 96,054 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 784,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 449,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 84,226 shares in the last quarter.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.