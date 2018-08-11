Materialise (MTLS) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Materialise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.
Materialise stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.09. 41,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Materialise has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $634.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.25, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.54.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. FCG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.
About Materialise
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
