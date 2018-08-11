Materialise (MTLS) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Materialise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Materialise stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.09. 41,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Materialise has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $634.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.25, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Materialise had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $52.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.92 million. equities analysts expect that Materialise will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. FCG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

