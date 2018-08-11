Match Group (MTCH) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Match Group from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.01.

Match Group traded up $1.54, reaching $50.82, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 5,886,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Match Group has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 97.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.03.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Match Group had a return on equity of 54.61% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $421.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.07 million. equities research analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $182,089.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Hays Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,461,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,308,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,698,000 after purchasing an additional 476,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

