Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,271 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $17,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broadview Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,910,000. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.4% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 333,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,367 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 66.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,112,000. Finally, Outfitter Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 16,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,428,522.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,673,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,528,322.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael C. Lukemire sold 8,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $701,614.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,952 shares of company stock valued at $17,290,014 in the last three months. 29.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMG shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12-month low of $73.81 and a 12-month high of $110.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.23.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $994.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.81%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.