Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 18,903 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,903 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $16,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 6,007.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,352,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,898,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,791 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 88.4% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,507,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,134 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $55,679,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,384,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $591,089,000 after acquiring an additional 888,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

OKE opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $71.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.07%. analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 187.50%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.60 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.