Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $15.16 Million in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Stock

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 678,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,158,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $570,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $2,441,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $39.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. equities research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ILPT shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. The Company owns 266 properties with a total of approximately 28.5 million square feet, including: 226 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements totaling approximately 16.8 million square feet located on the island of Oahu, Hawaii; and 40 properties with approximately 11.7 million square feet located in 24 other states.

