Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marvell Technology Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.2963489955088 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $20.91 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $604.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. ValuEngine cut Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Longbow Research began coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.98.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $37,820.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,755 shares of company stock valued at $682,620 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

