Markston International LLC Has $291,000 Stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Markston International LLC lessened its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 84.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,394 shares during the period. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Baxter International by 3,088.9% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 84.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Baxter International news, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $394,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brik V. Eyre sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $1,411,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,115 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,565.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,877 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,155 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International opened at $71.50 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $59.62 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

