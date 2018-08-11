MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) CEO Richard M. Mcvey Sells 20,000 Shares

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $3,734,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,331 shares in the company, valued at $196,470,197.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.47. 114,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,275. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.54. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.45 and a 1-year high of $229.84.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.41 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 37.33% and a return on equity of 29.49%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.43.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

