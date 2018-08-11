Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.06

Media coverage about Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Marinus Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.8262666513668 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.06, reaching $5.86, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 340,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,393. The firm has a market cap of $244.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.67. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). sell-side analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three different dose forms: intravenous (IV), capsule, and liquid.

