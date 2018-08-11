Manning and Napier (MN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Manning and Napier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th.

Get Manning and Napier alerts:

Manning and Napier opened at $2.75 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Manning and Napier has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Manning and Napier had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $41.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.52 million. research analysts predict that Manning and Napier will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. Manning and Napier’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manning and Napier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 1.39% of Manning and Napier worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manning and Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Manning and Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning and Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.