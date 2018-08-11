MaidSafeCoin Price Down 20% Over Last Week (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00004520 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and Poloniex. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 20% against the US dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $128.86 million and $1.99 million worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015904 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000364 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008523 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00298647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00185755 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000146 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013639 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org . The official website for MaidSafeCoin is maidsafe.net . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

