Magna International (MGA) versus Lydall (LDL) Critical Comparison

Magna International (NYSE: MGA) and Lydall (NYSE:LDL) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magna International and Lydall’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magna International $38.95 billion 0.47 $2.21 billion $5.96 8.90 Lydall $698.44 million 1.01 $49.31 million $2.80 14.54

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than Lydall. Magna International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lydall, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Magna International and Lydall’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna International 5.72% 19.64% 8.99% Lydall 6.20% 12.74% 7.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Magna International and Lydall, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna International 2 2 12 0 2.63 Lydall 0 0 2 0 3.00

Magna International currently has a consensus price target of $65.67, suggesting a potential upside of 23.78%. Lydall has a consensus price target of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.96%. Given Lydall’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lydall is more favorable than Magna International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.6% of Magna International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Lydall shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Lydall shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Magna International pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Lydall does not pay a dividend. Magna International pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magna International has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Magna International has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lydall has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lydall beats Magna International on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services. It also provides fascia and exterior trims, liftgate and exterior modules, front end modules, ACTERO active aerodynamics, and lightweight composites; and roof systems that include softtops, retractable hardtops, modular tops, and hardtops. In addition, the company offers latching system, hinge and wire forming, power closure, electronic, door module, window system, engineered glass, sealing, trim and roof rack, testing center, and running board closures; and driveline systems, fluid pressure and controls, and metal-forming solutions. Further, it provides driver assistance systems and electronic components; and interior and exterior mirrors, actuators, electronic vision systems, door handle and overhead console technologies, and front and signal lightings. Additionally, the company offers seating systems, mechanism and seat structure solutions, foam and trim solutions, and design and development solutions; and engineering services, vehicle contract manufacturing services, and fuel systems. The company serves original equipment manufacturer, tier 1, medium and heavy truck, and non-automotive customers. Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, and industrial processes. This segment also provides non-woven veils, papers, mats, and specialty composites for the building products, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical pre-filtration and clarification, diagnostic and analytical testing, respiratory protection, water filtration, and high purity process filtration. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers nonwoven rolled-good felt media and filter bags used primarily in industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment provides engineered products for the transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist in the reduction of powertrain and road noise. Its products are used in the tunnel, fuel tank, rear muffler, and spare tire applications, as well as outer dash, powertrain, catalytic converter, turbo charger, and manifolds of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. This segment also offers thermal and acoustical insulating solutions comprising organic and inorganic fiber composites for the automotive and truck markets. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and tier-one suppliers through internal sales force and distribution network. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.

