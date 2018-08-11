MagicCoin Trading Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days (MAGE)

MagicCoin (CURRENCY:MAGE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last seven days, MagicCoin has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. MagicCoin has a market capitalization of $559,102.00 and $199.00 worth of MagicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagicCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0751 or 0.00001198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MagicCoin alerts:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000122 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000142 BTC.

MagicCoin Coin Profile

MAGE is a coin. MagicCoin’s total supply is 11,189,854 coins and its circulating supply is 7,439,854 coins. MagicCoin’s official Twitter account is @magiccoinio . The official website for MagicCoin is magiccoin.io

Buying and Selling MagicCoin

MagicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MagicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MagicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.